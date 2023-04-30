Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $62.13

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36.

Insider Activity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

