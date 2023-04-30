Analysts Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Target Price at $42.88

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRC. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $2,198,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 40.24% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

