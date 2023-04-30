Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.64.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

