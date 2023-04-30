Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Target Price at $214.00

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after buying an additional 318,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 477.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after buying an additional 196,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.97. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

