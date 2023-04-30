LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $8.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPSN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

LPSN opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $23.45.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 601,564 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,961 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

