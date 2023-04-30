Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Handelsbanken cut Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Pareto Securities cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $793.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2922 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.22%.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

