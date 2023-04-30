Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,283 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,494% compared to the typical volume of 708 call options.

PetMed Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PETS opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PETS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 608.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 91.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Articles

