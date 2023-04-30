Activision Blizzard Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 108,350 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 79,486 put options.
Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %
ATVI stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
