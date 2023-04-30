Activision Blizzard Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 108,350 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 79,486 put options.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

ATVI stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

