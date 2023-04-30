Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 10,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 256% compared to the average volume of 3,000 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 184,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $344,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

