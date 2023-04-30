Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Sells $1,186,115.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total value of $1,186,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,205.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Winmark Stock Up 0.1 %

Winmark stock opened at $333.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $183.93 and a 12 month high of $349.60.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,833,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,166,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,143,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WINA. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Articles

