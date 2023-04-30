Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) EVP Sells $612,800.00 in Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average is $135.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

