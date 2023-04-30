Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) EVP Sells $612,800.00 in Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Crown Castle Stock Performance
CCI opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average is $135.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $193.95.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Castle (CCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.