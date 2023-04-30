CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

