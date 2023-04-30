Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Further Reading

