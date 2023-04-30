Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $316,025.28 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $317,775.42.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
