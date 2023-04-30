Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $547,100.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $547,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $668,665.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Morphic Trading Up 1.6 %
MORF opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $54.97.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MORF. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
