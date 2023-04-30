Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $547,100.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $547,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $668,665.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morphic Trading Up 1.6 %

MORF opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Morphic by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MORF. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Recommended Stories

