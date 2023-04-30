Sanjit Biswas Sells 20,864 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,509.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $639,217.14.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Samsara by 18.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 809,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Samsara by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,354,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

