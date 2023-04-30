Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $830,400.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,920,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $835 million, a PE ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 136.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Stories

