Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.12.
Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.24. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
