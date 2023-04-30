Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.24. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

