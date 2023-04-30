Cintas’ (CTAS) “Initiates” Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued their initiates rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $455.77 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.73 and a 200 day moving average of $441.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

