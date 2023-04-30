Mizuho Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $48.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

