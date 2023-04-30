Sanford C. Bernstein Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

eBay stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in eBay by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

