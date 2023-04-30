Sanford C. Bernstein Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $50.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

eBay Stock Up 1.9 %

eBay stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in eBay by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.