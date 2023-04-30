Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $53.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

eBay stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

