Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,909 shares of company stock worth $221,106. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after buying an additional 986,712 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,526,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Further Reading

