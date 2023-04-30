Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
