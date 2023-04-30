Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

