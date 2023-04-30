Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Precision Drilling Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.06. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.10.

Shares of PD opened at C$67.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$925.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$61.79 and a 1-year high of C$116.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.42.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

