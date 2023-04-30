Stifel Nicolaus Raises Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $110.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Vital Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of VTLE opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $865.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.80). Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $364.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

