Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Given New €24.30 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to €24.30 ($27.00) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UMGNF. BNP Paribas cut shares of Universal Music Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group to €36.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($32.22) to €29.20 ($32.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Music Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Universal Music Group Price Performance

UMGNF stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.