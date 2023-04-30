Wells Fargo & Company Trims Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Target Price to $80.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WOLF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.
Wolfspeed Stock Performance
NYSE WOLF opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 6.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
