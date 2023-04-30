Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $181.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,951,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83,332 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.