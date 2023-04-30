Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $21,199,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.