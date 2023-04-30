Analysts Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $27.40

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

ACET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $83,526.66. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 9,188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

