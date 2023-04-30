Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target to GBX 660

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 660 ($8.24) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 700 ($8.74) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 620 ($7.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 700 ($8.74) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $711.43.

Fresnillo Price Performance

FNLPF opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

