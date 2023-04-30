Desjardins Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$8.75

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.