GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 9.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) fell 9.1% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.30. 425,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,505,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

