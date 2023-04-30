Comparing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Intel alerts:

Dividends

Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $18.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Intel pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadcom pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Broadcom has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 7 19 6 0 1.97 Broadcom 0 3 14 0 2.82

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intel and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $31.52, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $679.21, indicating a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Intel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intel and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $63.05 billion 2.04 $8.01 billion $1.96 15.85 Broadcom $33.20 billion 7.87 $11.50 billion $29.71 21.09

Broadcom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intel. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel -5.06% 3.05% 1.76% Broadcom 37.19% 73.52% 22.33%

Summary

Broadcom beats Intel on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCAI segment delivers solutions to cloud service providers and enterprise customers, along with silicon devices for communications service providers and high-performance computing customers. The NEX segment offers computing system solutions from inflexible fixed-function hardware to general-purpose compute, acceleration, and networking devices running cloud native software on programmable hardware. The Mobileye segment develops driving assistance and self-driving solutions. The AXG segment provides products and technologies designed to help customers solve the toughest computational problems. It

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise, and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.