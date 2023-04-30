Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 200,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $672.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $458.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.