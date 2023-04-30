Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Short Interest Update

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 14.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 149,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,053,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 510,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLAT stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Valor Latitude Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $294.98 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.01.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

