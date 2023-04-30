Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Drops By 13.2%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $13.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Friday, April 14th. William Blair cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 306,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

