White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,432.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,410.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,403.57. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $1,035.31 and a 12-month high of $1,560.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 166,320 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $46,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,748,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.