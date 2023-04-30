UBS Group Cuts Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 805

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 805 ($10.05) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of SCBFF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

