Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 1,248,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,860.0 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RANJF opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

Randstad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

