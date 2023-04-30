Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $3,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban One by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Urban One by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Urban One by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Trading Up 6.1 %

UONE opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Urban One has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.