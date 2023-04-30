Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

