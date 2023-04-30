NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 754,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,103,000 after buying an additional 300,757 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,749,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,366,000 after acquiring an additional 86,377 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

