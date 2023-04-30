ImmunoGen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 15,357 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 312% compared to the average volume of 3,725 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $29,624,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

