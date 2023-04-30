The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Short Interest Update

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,200 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 547,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

