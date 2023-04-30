AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 21,456 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,805 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

