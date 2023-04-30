Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 901,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 873.0 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIF opened at $47.60 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

