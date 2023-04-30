Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Declines By 13.0%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cannabis ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POTX. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cannabis ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:POTX opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $25.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

About Global X Cannabis ETF

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

