Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 23,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 315% compared to the average volume of 5,695 call options.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,492,000 after purchasing an additional 351,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

HBAN opened at $11.20 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.